Peskov says the Kremlin is "recording Trump's new statements" on resolving the situation in Ukraine and possible sanctions

Dmitry Peskov (Photo: EPA)

Spokesman for the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin reacted to the new ultimatum of the US President Donald Trump for 10 days, saying that Russia "has already developed immunity to sanctions". The spokesman was quoted by Russian propaganda outlet RIA Novosti.

Peskov said that the Kremlin had recorded Trump's new words on the war settlement.

However, he noted that the Russian economy "has long been operating under a large number of restrictions."

On the eve of Peskov claimedthat Russia, despite the statements of the US president, will continue the war against Ukraine to allegedly "protect its interests, but is interested in a peaceful resolution of the conflict."

The dictator's spokesman also said that the Kremlin is noticing a slowdown in the process of normalizing bilateral relations between Moscow and Washington.