Putin declares "immunity to sanctions" in response to Trump's 10 days
Spokesman for the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin reacted to the new ultimatum of the US President Donald Trump for 10 days, saying that Russia "has already developed immunity to sanctions". The spokesman was quoted by Russian propaganda outlet RIA Novosti.
Peskov said that the Kremlin had recorded Trump's new words on the war settlement.
However, he noted that the Russian economy "has long been operating under a large number of restrictions."
On the eve of Peskov claimedthat Russia, despite the statements of the US president, will continue the war against Ukraine to allegedly "protect its interests, but is interested in a peaceful resolution of the conflict."
The dictator's spokesman also said that the Kremlin is noticing a slowdown in the process of normalizing bilateral relations between Moscow and Washington.
- july 14, Trump gives Russia 50 days to conclude of the peace agreement, otherwise, he threatened to impose secondary duties on countries that buy resources from the aggressor state.
- on July 28, he reduced this period to "10 or 12 days" to conclude a peace agreement, otherwise secondary duties will be imposed on buyers of Russian resources.
- And on July 29, Trump said that putin has 10 days to resolve the war against Ukraine. Otherwise, he will impose duties and other measures. At the same time, the US president believes that the settlement of the war in Ukraine will take a long time.
- on July 30, a representative of the US State Department noted that there may not be a 10-day periodtrump is used to acting quickly.
