Rada receives a motion to appoint Deputy Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy – Minister of Culture

The Servant of the People supported the candidacy of Tetiana Berezhna for the post of Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Culture

Tetiana Berezhna (Photo: Ministry of Economy)

On Friday, October 10, the Verkhovna Rada received a motion to appoint a Deputy Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy and Minister of Culture. This was reported to by Parliament Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk.

According to him, at the suggestion of the MP faction Servant of the People, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko submitted a motion to appoint Tetiana Berezhna as Deputy Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy – Minister of Culture.

Stefanchuk added that the parliament will consider this motion in due course.

Since July, Berezhna has been acting as the head of the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications. However, the position of Deputy Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy did not exist before.

She is a lawyer by education. Since 2022, she has worked as Deputy Minister of Economy.

Photo: Facebook account of Ruslan Stefanchuk

On July 17, the Verkhovna Rada supported Svyrydenko's candidacy for prime minister.

On the same day, the parliament voted for a new government based on Svyrydenko's proposal: Seven of the 13 ministers retained their positions.