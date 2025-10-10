Rada receives a motion to appoint Deputy Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy – Minister of Culture
On Friday, October 10, the Verkhovna Rada received a motion to appoint a Deputy Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy and Minister of Culture. This was reported to by Parliament Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk.
According to him, at the suggestion of the MP faction Servant of the People, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko submitted a motion to appoint Tetiana Berezhna as Deputy Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy – Minister of Culture.
Stefanchuk added that the parliament will consider this motion in due course.
Since July, Berezhna has been acting as the head of the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications. However, the position of Deputy Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy did not exist before.
She is a lawyer by education. Since 2022, she has worked as Deputy Minister of Economy.
- On July 17, the Verkhovna Rada supported Svyrydenko's candidacy for prime minister.
- On the same day, the parliament voted for a new government based on Svyrydenko's proposal: Seven of the 13 ministers retained their positions.
Comments (0)