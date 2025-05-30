Keith Kellogg (Photo: BORIS ROESSLER / EPA)

Representatives of the United States, as well as national security advisers from Germany, France, and the United Kingdom, will be present at the next Ukrainian-Russian talks in Istanbul, US President's special envoy to Ukraine Keith Kellogg said in an interview with ABC News.

According to him, the United States will be present in Turkey during the upcoming negotiations between Ukraine and Russia.

"And with us will be what we call the [group of countries]. E3. These are national security advisers from Germany, France and the UK. And they, when we were in London, helped us formulate a list of conditions [ceasefire memorandum] for Ukraine. And they will also be there. And we will also get their feedback," Kellogg said.

Also, in the context of the actions of dictator Vladimir Putin, the special envoy stressed that "you should never underestimate" US President Donald Trump and "never put him in a position where you might think he is being used."

"And I think his [Trump's] frustration is that he put forward some reasonable proposals and discussions. And he saw a level of unreasonableness that he find very disappointing. It's disappointing to me as well. I said, 'Leave it. We're not talking about you [the Russians] demanding that we sell you Alaska.' We're just saying that these are certain things [in the negotiations] that we have to get to," the official said.

According to him, during the upcoming negotiations in Turkey, there will be informed discussions, such as on Ukraine's membership in NATO or the occupied territories.

It should be noted that, at Russia's request, the United States was not present at the first meeting in Istanbul on May 16.