Reuters: Trump-Putin meeting in Hungary not planned anytime soon

Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump (Photo: EPA/SERGEY BOBYLEV)

A meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Hungary is no longer planned. This was stated by a White House spokesman in a comment to Reuters.

According to the source, there is no question that such a meeting is possible in the "near future." According to information from The Telegraph, the reason for the cancellation of the meeting, which was to take place in the coming weeks, was a failed conversation between the parties' negotiators about preparations for peace talks.

Trump wanted officials from both sides to meet in Hungary to prepare for the upcoming meeting. However, on October 20, a "tense" phone conversation took place between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, during which the Russian side could have said that it would not agree to freeze the front line.

However, despite this, the White House called the conversation "productive" and that is why the allegedly personal meetings are not needed.

Also, two U.S. officials and a person familiar with the situation told Reuters that Russia has sent the U.S. an "unofficial document" reiterating its previous terms for a peace deal with Ukraine. These include full control over Donbas and the non-deployment of NATO troops in Ukraine as part of any peace agreement.