The creation of a no-fly zone over Ukraine can be interpreted as an entry into conflict, says Nikushor Dan

Nikushor Dan (Photo: Dumitru Doru/EPA)

Romanian President Nicusor Dan said that his country "rather" does not support the establishment of a no-fly zone over Ukraine. He expressed this opinion on the air of Antena 3, reports Agerpres.

According to him, Bucharest "rather" does not support the creation of a no-fly zone over Ukraine, but depending on the development of events, the opinion may change.

"We have had initial discussions on this issue with people from the national government, advisors, people from the army, and foreign policy experts. At the moment, it's probably not. But, depending on the development of events, we may reconsider," Dan said .

He added that there are "international customs about what it means to be in a state of conflict or not".

"And on this issue, according to some interpretations of the majority, to do so in a certain way means to enter into a conflict," the Romanian president emphasized .

The media reminded that on September 15, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the aggressor state Dmitry Medvedev said that Moscow would consider the creation of a no-fly zone over Ukraine by NATO as a declaration of war.