Romanian President would rather not support the creation of a no-fly zone over Ukraine
Romanian President Nicusor Dan said that his country "rather" does not support the establishment of a no-fly zone over Ukraine. He expressed this opinion on the air of Antena 3, reports Agerpres.
According to him, Bucharest "rather" does not support the creation of a no-fly zone over Ukraine, but depending on the development of events, the opinion may change.
"We have had initial discussions on this issue with people from the national government, advisors, people from the army, and foreign policy experts. At the moment, it's probably not. But, depending on the development of events, we may reconsider," Dan said .
He added that there are "international customs about what it means to be in a state of conflict or not".
"And on this issue, according to some interpretations of the majority, to do so in a certain way means to enter into a conflict," the Romanian president emphasized .
The media reminded that on September 15, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the aggressor state Dmitry Medvedev said that Moscow would consider the creation of a no-fly zone over Ukraine by NATO as a declaration of war.
- On the night of September 10, during Russia's massive attack on Ukraine, "Shahids" flew into Poland. The country's Interior Ministry reported that, in addition to the wreckage of the drones, fragments of a missile were found.
- On September 13, a Russian drone flew into Romania. An air raid alert was also sounded in Poland on that day.
- On September 14, Sikorski said that the West should consider the idea of shooting down Russian missiles and drones over Ukraine.
