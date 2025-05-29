Rubio, in conversation with Lavrov, called for a good-faith dialogue with Ukraine – State Department

Marco Rubio welcomed the prisoner exchange between Ukraine and Russia that took place last week

Marco Rubio (Photo: Will Oliver/EPA)

On May 28, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio called for a good-faith dialogue with Ukraine in a telephone conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov , State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce said.

According to her, Rubio welcomed the prisoner exchange between Ukraine and the Russian Federation based on the "1000 for 1000" formula, which took place last week.

The Secretary of State reiterated US President Donald Trump's calls for constructive, good-faith dialogue with Ukraine as the only way to end the war.

On Wednesday evening, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the aggressor state reported on the conversation between Rubio and Lavrov.

The Russian Foreign Ministry claims that Lavrov told Rubio about the progress of implementing the agreements between Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Trump on May 19, as well as "about the Russian side's preparation of specific proposals for the next round of direct Russian-Ukrainian negotiations in Istanbul".