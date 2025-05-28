Russia holds Ukrainian prisoners in 300 locations – Coordination Headquarters

According to the headquarters, the Red Cross has virtually no access to military and civilians held by the Russian Federation.

Illustrative photo: SERGEI ILNITSKY/EPA

Ukraine knows about 300 places where Ukrainians held captive by Russia are being held. There is virtually no control over the conditions of their stay by the international humanitarian mission. This was stated by the representative of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, Oleg Gushchyn, Interfax-Ukraine reports .

According to Gushchyn, Ukrainian military and civilian personnel are being held in Russia, the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, and Belarus. Currently, there are information about 300 places where Ukrainians who have been illegally deprived of their liberty by Russia are being held.

A representative of the Coordination Headquarters reported that correspondence between prisoners and their families is not systematic. In addition, letters do not come from all known places of detention.

"Mainly, correspondence takes place through Russian intermediaries," Gushchin added.

According to the headquarters, the International Committee of the Red Cross actually does not have access to places where Ukrainian prisoners are being held.

"Or is it happening so unsystematically that it's impossible to talk about a [Russian] state policy of access to these places," he said.

Gushchyn reported that Ukraine has five camps for holding prisoners of war from the Russian Federation, to each of which the Red Cross has unhindered access.

Earlier, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense reported that Russian special services created fake organizations that simulate humanitarian missions in places where Ukrainian prisoners of war are held.