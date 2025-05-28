Russian special services create fake organizations to replace Red Cross – DIU

As of today, there are 186 places where Ukrainian prisoners are being held, where the Russian Federation does not allow representatives of the Red Cross and other monitoring missions

The Russian Red Cross (Photo: press service of the branch)

Russian special services have created fake organizations that imitate humanitarian missions in places where Ukrainian prisoners are held. This was reported to by in the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense.

According to intelligence, Russia is creating fake organizations that allegedly provide humanitarian aid in places where Ukrainian prisoners are held. This is used as a pretext to prevent real international human rights organizations from visiting the prisoners.

"As of today, there is information about 186 places of detention of Ukrainian prisoners where Russians do not allow representatives of the Red Cross and other monitoring missions," the report says.

Such organizations are now actively used to spread propaganda and collect personal information from relatives of Ukrainian prisoners. That is why the families of the prisoners should contact only official Ukrainian state institutions and not trust pseudo-organizations created by Russia's special services – regardless of their name or beautiful promises, the DIU emphasized .

"Any information passed to the enemy will definitely be used against Ukraine and its citizens," the intelligence officers emphasized .

They added that the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War is the only body authorized to negotiate and organize the return of Ukrainian prisoners.

on May 23, Ukraine managed to return from Russian captivity 270 military and 120 civilians. Among those released are three women and 387 men. Ukraine handed over 70 collaborators to Russia as part of the exchange.