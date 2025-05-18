Russia will carry out a "training and combat" launch of intercontinental ballistic missiles – HUR
Russia is planning a "training and combat" launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile to pressure and intimidate Ukraine and international partners, the Ukrainian Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) reported.
According to the agency, on the night of May 19, Moscow wants to conduct a "training and combat" launch of the RS-24 intercontinental ballistic missile from the Yars complex in order to exert "demonstrative pressure and intimidation on Ukraine, as well as the member states of the European Union and NATO."
The missile will be equipped with training ammunition, and the launch will be carried out by a crew of the 433rd Regiment of the 42nd Division of the 31st Army of the Strategic Missile Forces of the Russian Federation from a mobile ground complex, the HUR notes.
Intelligence indicates that the occupiers will launch from an area near the settlement of Svobodny in the Sverdlovsk region, a village located more than 1,600 kilometers from Ukraine.
The flight range of the three-stage solid-fuel RS-24 missile is more than 10,000, intelligence notes.
Russian sources claim that this weapon has three to four warheads, their combined charge capacity is 300-500 kilograms, accuracy is 120-150 meters. During the attack, the main part is divided into blocks with individual targeting (the same system as in the "Oreshnik"), the declared range is 12,000 km. It should be noted that the Russians often overestimate the characteristics of their weapons, so the real figures may differ.
- Russia has already conducted exercises using the Yars complexes in 2022 and 2023. The latter, according to the HUR, took place together with the testing of Bulava missiles and were unsuccessful.
In November 2024, Russia struck the Dnieper with an Oreshnik medium-range ballistic missile, which is capable of carrying a nuclear warhead.
- On May 9, the US Embassy in Ukraine warned American citizens that a "significant air strike" could occur in the coming days. At that time, the HUR did not comment on this information. Previously, US warnings have either come true or not.