Russia will carry out a "training and combat" launch of intercontinental ballistic missiles – HUR

According to intelligence, the missile will be equipped with training ammunition, the launch is planned for the night of May 19

Yars Complex (Photo: Wikipedia)

Russia is planning a "training and combat" launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile to pressure and intimidate Ukraine and international partners, the Ukrainian Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) reported.

According to the agency, on the night of May 19, Moscow wants to conduct a "training and combat" launch of the RS-24 intercontinental ballistic missile from the Yars complex in order to exert "demonstrative pressure and intimidation on Ukraine, as well as the member states of the European Union and NATO."

The missile will be equipped with training ammunition, and the launch will be carried out by a crew of the 433rd Regiment of the 42nd Division of the 31st Army of the Strategic Missile Forces of the Russian Federation from a mobile ground complex, the HUR notes.

Intelligence indicates that the occupiers will launch from an area near the settlement of Svobodny in the Sverdlovsk region, a village located more than 1,600 kilometers from Ukraine.

The flight range of the three-stage solid-fuel RS-24 missile is more than 10,000, intelligence notes.

REFERENCE. PC-24 of the Yars complex stands for Strategic Missile-24 of the Nuclear Missile Deterrence Complex.



Russian sources claim that this weapon has three to four warheads, their combined charge capacity is 300-500 kilograms, accuracy is 120-150 meters. During the attack, the main part is divided into blocks with individual targeting (the same system as in the "Oreshnik"), the declared range is 12,000 km. It should be noted that the Russians often overestimate the characteristics of their weapons, so the real figures may differ.

