Russian Coast Guard boat sailed under the flag of Wagner terrorists on the border with Estonia – video

On November 2, a Russian Coast Guard boat sailed along the Narva River on the border with Estonia under the flag of the terrorist Wagner Group, reported Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and published the corresponding record.

"We can only speculate whether the spirit of chef Prigozhin is still alive in Russia, the Wagner crew are once again trying to take Moscow or have they set their sights on St Petersburg this time?" the agency joked.

The Estonian Foreign Ministry noted that this incident "confirms the fact that Russia's "iron" system is fracturing as a result of the war of aggression they launched and the continued pressure from the West."

"We can also confirm that whatever the Russians attempt to do on the Narva River is taking place under our watchful eye," the agency emphasized.

In a post with the video on social network X, the Estonian Foreign Ministry tagged the Russian MFA, but there has been no response from it so far.

