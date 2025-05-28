Russian drone attacks led to damage to railways in three regions – photos
On the night of May 28, Russia struck again at Ukraine, causing damage to the railway infrastructure. This was reported by Ukrzaliznytsia.
In the Kharkiv region, drone debris fell onto the tracks. Railway workers temporarily blocked traffic to allow the police and the State Emergency Service to neutralize the remains of the enemy drone.
Traffic was quickly restored.
In the Donetsk region, in Sloviansk, the attack damaged the overhead contact line. Fragments of the FPV drone also damaged the glass in an electric train car.
In the morning, Sloviansk was under another enemy shelling, during which the windows in the station building were damaged.
In Sumy region, an enemy UAV slightly damaged the track, but traffic on the section is carried out without delays.
There were no casualties or injuries among employees or passengers in any of the cases.
- On the night of April 24, Russia attacked railway infrastructure in Kyiv and the Zhytomyr region.
- On the night of May 25, Russia carried out a massive combined attack using various types of missiles and strike drones. Thirteen people were killed and more than 60 were injured.
- On the night of May 26, the Russian Federation again attacked Ukraine with missiles and drones, affecting Kharkiv, Khmelnytskyi, Zaporizhia, Odessa regions, and Kyiv.