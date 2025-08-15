"Russian never again". Rally in Alaska before Trump-Putin meeting – video

Protesters lined the road in Anchorage with yellow and blue flags and posters in support of Ukraine

Photo: X / OstapYarysh

A rally in support of Ukraine is taking place before the summit between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Anchorage, Alaska. This was reported by former Voice of America journalist Ostap Yarysh .

"What's happening right now: large pro-Ukrainian rally in Anchorage ahead of Trump-Putin meeting," he wrote.

One of the posters: "Ukraine and Alaska – Russian never again".

There is also a banner reminding us that Putin has kidnapped about 20,000 Ukrainian children – and Trump could help bring them home.

Another poster says that a concession to Putin by Ukraine would be like a "concession" to Hitler by Czechoslovakia, which led to its occupation.

???????????????? Happening right now: a big pro-Ukrainian rally in Anchorage ahead of the Trump-Putin meeting. "Ukraine and Alaska – Russian never again." pic.twitter.com/Zx2VKVYW9G - Ostap Yarysh (@OstapYarysh) August 15, 2025