"Russian never again". Rally in Alaska before Trump-Putin meeting – video
A rally in support of Ukraine is taking place before the summit between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Anchorage, Alaska. This was reported by former Voice of America journalist Ostap Yarysh .
"What's happening right now: large pro-Ukrainian rally in Anchorage ahead of Trump-Putin meeting," he wrote.
One of the posters: "Ukraine and Alaska – Russian never again".
There is also a banner reminding us that Putin has kidnapped about 20,000 Ukrainian children – and Trump could help bring them home.
Another poster says that a concession to Putin by Ukraine would be like a "concession" to Hitler by Czechoslovakia, which led to its occupation.
???????????????? Happening right now: a big pro-Ukrainian rally in Anchorage ahead of the Trump-Putin meeting. "Ukraine and Alaska – Russian never again." pic.twitter.com/Zx2VKVYW9G- Ostap Yarysh (@OstapYarysh) August 15, 2025
- The conversation between Trump and Putin is scheduled to begin on August 15 at 22:30 Kyiv time. After that, there will be more meetings of delegations.
- US President expects that if the meeting in Alaska goes well, the second one will be between Putin and Zelensky. At the same time, Trump promises "very serious consequences" if Putin does not agree to end the war in Alaska.
Comments (0)