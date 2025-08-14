Trump suggests that Russia could gain access to US fossil fuel development

The US President also emphasized that a meeting with Russian dictator Putin in Alaska would be very important for Russia and the United States

Donald Trump (Photo: EPA)

President of the United States Donald Trump did not give a direct answer to the question of whether he could offer Russia access to rare earths in the United States in exchange for ending the war against Ukraine. However, he did say that the United States is planning to do so, said leader during a conversation with journalists in the Oval Office.

According to Trump, this meeting will be of great importance for both Russia and the United States, and its main goal is to save lives.

When the president was asked again about the possibility of giving Russia access to American fields, he answered:

"We are planning. We have wonderful rare lands. We did this as a payment for all the money that was so foolishly spent in Ukraine," the US president said.

Trump also reiterated the thesis that the United States has spent much more on supporting Ukraine than European countries.

He also emphasized that the issue of rare earth elements, in his opinion, is not a priority, and the main task is to stop the war and save lives.

on August 13, The Telegraph, citing a source with knowledge of the plans, wrote that Trump could open up to Putin access to Alaska's natural resources and to lift some US sanctions against the Russian aviation industry.