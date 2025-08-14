Trump suggests that Russia could gain access to US fossil fuel development
President of the United States Donald Trump did not give a direct answer to the question of whether he could offer Russia access to rare earths in the United States in exchange for ending the war against Ukraine. However, he did say that the United States is planning to do so, said leader during a conversation with journalists in the Oval Office.
According to Trump, this meeting will be of great importance for both Russia and the United States, and its main goal is to save lives.
When the president was asked again about the possibility of giving Russia access to American fields, he answered:
"We are planning. We have wonderful rare lands. We did this as a payment for all the money that was so foolishly spent in Ukraine," the US president said.
Trump also reiterated the thesis that the United States has spent much more on supporting Ukraine than European countries.
He also emphasized that the issue of rare earth elements, in his opinion, is not a priority, and the main task is to stop the war and save lives.
on August 13, The Telegraph, citing a source with knowledge of the plans, wrote that Trump could open up to Putin access to Alaska's natural resources and to lift some US sanctions against the Russian aviation industry.
- on August 15, Trump is to to meet with Putin in Alaska to resolve Russia's war against Ukraine.
- on August 13, the virtual meeting Zelenskyy and European leaders with Trump on the upcoming summit.
- President of the United States awaitsthat if the meeting in Alaska goes well, the second one will be between Putin and Zelensky. At the same time, Trump promises "very serious consequences" if Putin does not agree to end the war in Alaska.
- august 14, Kremlin approved the delegation for the talks in Alaska and named the time of the meeting. The conversation between Trump and Putin is scheduled to begin at 22:30 Kyiv time.
Comments (0)