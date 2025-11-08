Russians combined missiles and drones strike Ukraine

The defense managed to counter 406 of 458 drones and nine of 45 missiles

Launch of the Iskander-M missile (Illustrative photo: occupiers' resource)

On the evening of November 7 and on the night of November 8, Russia launched a combined attack on Ukraine's critical infrastructure using drones and air-, land-, and sea-based missiles. About this reported The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In total, the military identified and escorted the following enemy targets:

→ 458 attack UAVs (about 300 were Shahed, the rest were Gerbera and other types) from Kursk, Millerovo, Orel and Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia and Hvardiyske in the temporarily occupied Crimea;

→ 25 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from Kursk, Voronezh, and Rostov regions;

→ 10 Iskander-K cruise missiles from Kursk and Voronezh regions;

→ seven X-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles from the Tambov region;

→ three Kalibr cruise missiles from the Black Sea.

In total, the occupiers used 32 "ballistics".

The main areas of attack were Kyiv, Dnipro and Poltava regions. Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, as well as mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces were involved in repelling the attack.

Preliminary, as of 10:00 a.m., air defense shot down or suppressed 406 of 458 drones and nine of 45 missiles of various types.

So far, 26 missiles and 52 drones have hit 25 locations and debris has fallen in four locations in different regions. The military is also clarifying information about the fall or hit of another 10 Russian missiles.