Subway and electric transport in Kharkiv stopped due to Russian attack on energy sector
Artem Dzheripa
News editor at LIGA.net
Due to the Russian attack on Ukraine's energy sector, subway and electric transport in Kharkiv has been suspended, reported mayor Igor Terekhov.
According to him, there is a significant shortage of electricity in Kharkiv, and Ukrenergo is forced to introduce emergency blackouts.
Some districts have already experienced temporary water outages due to a lack of voltage, and the same may spread to other areas; utilities are working to restore the supply "as soon as possible," the mayor reported.
"The subway is operating in the shelter mode. Ground electric transport has been replaced by bus routes. The city is keeping the situation under control," said Terekhov.
He also noted that there are currently 101 Unbreakable Points in Kharkiv.
- In the evening of November 7, the occupiers attacked a gas station in Kharkiv district with guided aerial bombs – injuries and destruction.
- On the night of November 8, the occupiers massively attacked Ukraine. In Dnipro, a Russian drone hit a high-rise building, killing a person and injuring others, including children. The attack also caused fires in Kyiv.
- The occupiers have struck again at the energy infrastructure. For example, Kremenchuk and Horishni Plavni were de-energized in the Poltava region. There is a victim.
- A number of trains significantly delayed due to damage to the railway infrastructure in Poltava region.
