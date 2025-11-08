Subway and electric transport in Kharkiv stopped due to Russian attack on energy sector

Kharkiv Metro operates in shelter mode, electric transport is replaced by buses after occupants' attacks on Ukraine

Kharkiv subway (Photo: Euguenylr / Wikimedia Commons)

Due to the Russian attack on Ukraine's energy sector, subway and electric transport in Kharkiv has been suspended, reported mayor Igor Terekhov.

According to him, there is a significant shortage of electricity in Kharkiv, and Ukrenergo is forced to introduce emergency blackouts.

Some districts have already experienced temporary water outages due to a lack of voltage, and the same may spread to other areas; utilities are working to restore the supply "as soon as possible," the mayor reported.

"The subway is operating in the shelter mode. Ground electric transport has been replaced by bus routes. The city is keeping the situation under control," said Terekhov.

He also noted that there are currently 101 Unbreakable Points in Kharkiv.