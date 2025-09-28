Russians destroyed the workshop and warehouse of the Aznauri alcohol brand in Odesa region – EP

On the night of September 28, the occupiers attacked Odesa region with attack UAVs – civilian infrastructure was damaged

Photo:Telegram / Oleh Kiper

A Russian drone attack in Odesa region destroyed the facilities of a winery, reported the head of the Military Administration Oleh Kiper. According to data from sources of the Ekonomichna Pravda, it is the Aznauri brand.

"At night, the enemy attacked Odesa region again with attack drones, and civilian infrastructure was damaged. Despite the effective work of air defense, the strike destroyed the winery's workshop and finished goods warehouse. A work shift of 50 employees was evacuated. The roof and glazing of a private house were also damaged," Kiper wrote.

According to him, there were no casualties.

As of 8:41 a.m., units of the State Emergency Service continued to eliminate the consequences of the strike, and law enforcement officers were documenting another Russian war crime against civilians, the head of the OVA noted.

Ekonomichna Pravda, citing its sources, writes that the warehouse and workshop of the Aznauri brand, under which Akkerman Distillery produces cognacs and wines, were hit.

Photo: Telegram / Oleh Kiper

Photo: Telegram / Oleh Kiper

Photo: Telegram / Oleh Kiper