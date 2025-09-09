Russians killed 24 people in Yarova, Donetsk region, almost two dozen wounded – photos

All emergency services were working at the scene of the attack, the SES said

Photo: SES

A Russian strike on the village of Yarova, Donetsk region, killed 24 people and injured 19. About this said the State Emergency Service.

"All emergency services were working at the scene. The rescuers transported two wounded from the staging area to a medical facility and extinguished the fire that arose as a result of enemy shelling," the agency said.

The Russian Federation continues to record the crime in the village, identify the dead and evacuate civilians, reported minister of the Interior Affairs Ihor Klymenko.

According to him, eight people have already been evacuated from Yarova, including a child, and a total of 22 people have been evacuated from the area.

The Russians struck Yarovaya with a guided aerial bomb as the people received pensions. After the attack, Ukrposhta decided to change the payment procedure in the frontline areas, said the CEO of the state-owned company Ihor Smelyanskyi.

The photo below shows the bodies of the victims, 18+.

