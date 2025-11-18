Russians try to bypass Pokrovsk, GRU group destroyed in Myrnohrad – video

Enemy losses in the Pokrovsk area are increasing. Since the beginning of November, Ukrainian defenders have killed 314 Russians

The military (Photo: 7th Rapid Reaction Corps of the Airborne Forces / Facebook)

As they are unable to break through Pokrovsk's defenses, Russians are trying to bypass it. Meanwhile, in Myrnohrad, Ukrainian troops destroyed an enemy group, reports 7th Rapid Reaction Corps of the Air Assault Troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The number of small arms battles is increasing in Pokrovsk. Russians were spotted in the north of the city, in particular, several infantrymen tried to infiltrate and gain a foothold in one of the agricultural facilities. They were destroyed .

The occupiers are planning to reach the village of Hryshyne northwest of Pokrovsk. As they fail to break through the city's defense, the enemy is trying to bypass Pokrovsk.

Enemy losses from direct fire are increasing. Since the beginning of November, Ukrainian troops have killed 314 Russians in Pokrovsk and wounded 71 more.

At the same time, Russians continue to put pressure on the defenders of Myrnohrad. A Russian GRU group was destroyed in the city. Such units follow in the second echelon after sabotage groups and control the fulfillment of the first echelon's tasks.

Russians are increasingly trying to break through to Myrnohrad from the Red Liman, but the military is destroying the enemy.