Russia's propaganda is linked to events in the world, almost 170 agitators detected in November – DIU

In November, the DIU identified 169 people who were spreading Russian propaganda during the peace talks between Ukraine and the United States

Vadym Skibitskyi (video screenshot)

Russian propaganda is closely linked to issues that primarily concern Ukraine and are discussed by the international community. This was stated by Deputy Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Vadym Skibitskyi at a forum on countering Russian propaganda and disinformation, the correspondent of LIGA.net in Brussels.

According to him, intelligence monitors the information space on a monthly basis and identifies experts, journalists, representatives of NGOs, church representatives, etc. who spread Russian propaganda and anti-Ukrainian narratives in the country and abroad.

In February 2025, the GUR recorded 75 people spreading Russian propaganda and Russian narratives, and in May there were 121 people, which is when the first round of negotiations about peace in Istanbul.

In November, when the negotiations between Ukraine and the United States about the end of the full-scale war, 169 people were identified who spread Russian propaganda in Ukraine and Europe.

"Do you see how actively this is used? And at the same time, these are representatives of different countries, including representatives of the European Union and other countries of the world, who are actually working for Russian propaganda," the DIU representative emphasized.