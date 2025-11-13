SBGS: Number of attempts to illegally leave Ukraine halved in October
The number of attempts to illegally leave Ukraine in October decreased by almost half compared to August. This was reported by the speaker of the State Border Guard Service Andriy Demchenko.
According to him, since the beginning of 2025, the peak of detained violators was in August, and in 2024, the peak of attempts to illegally cross the border was in July.
"From the first days of September, we started to see a gradual decrease. In October, compared to August, the decrease was halved. In November, there is no increase," said Demchenko .
However, despite the decrease in the dynamics, attempts to illegally cross the border of Ukraine continue every day, he noted. Every month, border guards expose about 30 criminal groups trying to smuggle people abroad using various schemes.
- on October 29, The Telegraph newspaper reported, citing data from Polish border guards, that almost 100,000 men aged 18-22 left Ukraine in two months. The SBGS noted that this is only a small share of the total flow of.
- On November 3, Demchenko said that in Zakarpattia concrete blocks are being installed on the border to prevent cars from breaking through.
