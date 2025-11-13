SBGS: Number of attempts to illegally leave Ukraine halved in October

The peak of detentions of illegal immigrants occurred in August, and in November the number of cases continues to decrease

Andriy Demchenko (Photo: Media Center Ukraine - Ukrinform)

The number of attempts to illegally leave Ukraine in October decreased by almost half compared to August. This was reported by the speaker of the State Border Guard Service Andriy Demchenko.

According to him, since the beginning of 2025, the peak of detained violators was in August, and in 2024, the peak of attempts to illegally cross the border was in July.

"From the first days of September, we started to see a gradual decrease. In October, compared to August, the decrease was halved. In November, there is no increase," said Demchenko .

However, despite the decrease in the dynamics, attempts to illegally cross the border of Ukraine continue every day, he noted. Every month, border guards expose about 30 criminal groups trying to smuggle people abroad using various schemes.