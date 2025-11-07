Shmyhal: We plan to start production of Gripen aircraft in Ukraine in 2033
Starting in 2033, Ukraine plans to localize the production of Swedish Saab JAS 39 Gripen aircraft in the country. This was announced by Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal at a briefing on November 7.
Following an agreement between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister of Sweden Ulf Kristersson, the Defense Ministries of both countries have already worked out the details on November 6. Thus, arrangements are underway to supply 150 Gripen E/F class aircraft.
"Yesterday, a memorandum was also signed between a Ukrainian company and Saab on the future localization of Gripen in Ukraine. We expect that starting from 2033, Gripen will be significantly localized in Ukraine, its production – from large-scale assembly to localization of individual parts," said Shmyhal .
There was also talk of providing Ukraine with C/D class Gripen aircraft as soon as possible. According to the Defense Minister, negotiations on 2026 are ongoing.
In addition, Ukraine and Sweden agreed to set up working groups. The first of them is technical and will prepare for the receipt of the fighter jets and their use in Ukraine. The second group will be financial and will work on the contract issues .
- on October 22, Ukraine and Sweden sign a letter of intent to purchase at least 100 Gripen aircraft for the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The first fighters may appear as early as 2026 in Ukraine, and payment for them is proposed to be made from frozen assets of the Russian Federation.
- On October 27, Saab AB's Mikael Johansson told the Financial Times, that the company is considering setting up a facility in Ukraine to build Gripen fighters .
- November 6, the Swedish Defense Ministry announced that new Gripen for Ukraine could be partially financed by military aid .
