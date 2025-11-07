Shmyhal: We plan to start production of Gripen aircraft in Ukraine in 2033

It is planned that the Ukrainian enterprise will have a process from large-scale assembly to localization of individual parts

Denys Shmyhal (Photo: t.me/Denys_Smyhal)

Starting in 2033, Ukraine plans to localize the production of Swedish Saab JAS 39 Gripen aircraft in the country. This was announced by Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal at a briefing on November 7.

Following an agreement between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister of Sweden Ulf Kristersson, the Defense Ministries of both countries have already worked out the details on November 6. Thus, arrangements are underway to supply 150 Gripen E/F class aircraft.

"Yesterday, a memorandum was also signed between a Ukrainian company and Saab on the future localization of Gripen in Ukraine. We expect that starting from 2033, Gripen will be significantly localized in Ukraine, its production – from large-scale assembly to localization of individual parts," said Shmyhal .

There was also talk of providing Ukraine with C/D class Gripen aircraft as soon as possible. According to the Defense Minister, negotiations on 2026 are ongoing.

In addition, Ukraine and Sweden agreed to set up working groups. The first of them is technical and will prepare for the receipt of the fighter jets and their use in Ukraine. The second group will be financial and will work on the contract issues .