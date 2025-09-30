Siberia: If Ukraine is attacked by 500-600 drones and missiles, the same number should attack Russia
Russia should be attacked by the same number of drones and missiles as the aggressor country is attacking Ukraine. About said minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiga у a blitz interview with an Ukrinform correspondent.
According to the diplomat, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy constantly emphasizes that Russia must "receive a worthy rebuff and response" in return.
He explained that current Russian strikes often involve 500-600 drones in combination with missiles, and such attacks require "appropriate decisive action on our part."
"What I mean is that if 500-600 drones attacked Ukraine, the same number should attack Russia and military facilities on its territory," Sibiga emphasized.
During the Warsaw Security Forum, the diplomat said that Ukrainian weapons are no longer get to any military facilities on the territory of Russia.
- on September 27, the WSJ wrote that Trump told Zelensky that he was open to removal of restrictions to strike deep into Russia with US weapons.
- on September 28, US Vice President J.D. Vance said that the United States is negotiating the sale of long-range missiles Tomahawk to European partners for transfer to Ukraine.
- on September 29, US Special Envoy Keith Kellogg said that Trump authorizes long-range strikes in Russia.
