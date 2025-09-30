Siberia: If Ukraine is attacked by 500-600 drones and missiles, the same number should attack Russia

The diplomat emphasized that Russia's massive attacks require decisive actions on the part of Ukraine

Andriy Sybiga (Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine)

Russia should be attacked by the same number of drones and missiles as the aggressor country is attacking Ukraine. About said minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiga у a blitz interview with an Ukrinform correspondent.

According to the diplomat, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy constantly emphasizes that Russia must "receive a worthy rebuff and response" in return.

He explained that current Russian strikes often involve 500-600 drones in combination with missiles, and such attacks require "appropriate decisive action on our part."

"What I mean is that if 500-600 drones attacked Ukraine, the same number should attack Russia and military facilities on its territory," Sibiga emphasized.

During the Warsaw Security Forum, the diplomat said that Ukrainian weapons are no longer get to any military facilities on the territory of Russia.