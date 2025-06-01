Sibiga released the sounds of shooting in Kyiv: These are real "messages" from Russia

The Foreign Minister stressed that no one has seen the Russian "memorandum of peace" yet.

Andriy Sybiga (Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine)

Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga posted a video from Kyiv during the Russian attack on June 1 on the social network X and once again called on the world to verify the true intentions of the aggressor country.

"Listen to the sounds above my house — and thousands of Ukrainian homes — this morning. Air defenses are repelling Russian strikes," the minister wrote.

He reported that on the night of June 1 and in the morning, Ukraine was subjected to massive air attacks by Russian ballistic, cruise, and cluster missiles, as well as hundreds of drones, against the backdrop of another round of peace talks planned in Istanbul.

"While Russia claims to be preparing for meetings to discuss peace, in reality it is attacking, terrorizing, and destroying," Sibiga noted.

The minister stressed that Russia has not yet sent a memorandum to Ukraine, Turkey, the United States, or anyone else with its vision for ending the war, and "no one even knows what they are going to talk about."

"Unlike the mythical 'memorandum,' we can clearly see and hear Russia's real 'messages' — its missiles and drones," Sibiga said.

Take a listen to the sounds above my home—and thousands of Ukrainian homes—this morning. Air defense is repelling Russian strikes.



Ukraine has been under massive air attack since last night, with ballistic, cruise, and cluster missiles, as well as hundreds of drones, targeting… pic.twitter.com/jp53vGu869 — Andrii Sybiha 🇺🇦 (@andrii_sybiha) June 1, 2025

He called on the world to "hear and see that Russia clearly rejects peace, a ceasefire and any constructive proposals."

"Russia will only start taking peace seriously when it feels another level of pressure," he stressed.