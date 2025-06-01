Sibiga released the sounds of shooting in Kyiv: These are real "messages" from Russia
Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga posted a video from Kyiv during the Russian attack on June 1 on the social network X and once again called on the world to verify the true intentions of the aggressor country.
"Listen to the sounds above my house — and thousands of Ukrainian homes — this morning. Air defenses are repelling Russian strikes," the minister wrote.
He reported that on the night of June 1 and in the morning, Ukraine was subjected to massive air attacks by Russian ballistic, cruise, and cluster missiles, as well as hundreds of drones, against the backdrop of another round of peace talks planned in Istanbul.
"While Russia claims to be preparing for meetings to discuss peace, in reality it is attacking, terrorizing, and destroying," Sibiga noted.
The minister stressed that Russia has not yet sent a memorandum to Ukraine, Turkey, the United States, or anyone else with its vision for ending the war, and "no one even knows what they are going to talk about."
"Unlike the mythical 'memorandum,' we can clearly see and hear Russia's real 'messages' — its missiles and drones," Sibiga said.
Take a listen to the sounds above my home—and thousands of Ukrainian homes—this morning. Air defense is repelling Russian strikes.— Andrii Sybiha 🇺🇦 (@andrii_sybiha) June 1, 2025
Ukraine has been under massive air attack since last night, with ballistic, cruise, and cluster missiles, as well as hundreds of drones, targeting… pic.twitter.com/jp53vGu869
He called on the world to "hear and see that Russia clearly rejects peace, a ceasefire and any constructive proposals."
"Russia will only start taking peace seriously when it feels another level of pressure," he stressed.
- The Kremlin promised to present a "memorandum" with its vision of steps towards a ceasefire immediately after the major prisoner exchange that ended on May 25 , but has not yet done so . Meanwhile, Kyiv has already handed over its document to Moscow .
- On May 29, it became known that the next meeting of the Russian and Ukrainian delegations could take place on June 2 in Istanbul. The composition of the Russian delegation will not change.
- Ukraine consistently emphasizes that in order to hold a meaningful meeting, it needs to receive a "memorandum" from Russia in advance , while the aggressor country wants to show the document directly at the meeting .