Siyarto announces resumption of oil supplies through Druzhba. Will be launched in test mode
Oil supplies through the Druzhba pipeline will resume on August 28, but in a test mode and in smaller volumes. About said minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary Peter Szijjarto.
According to the Hungarian minister, the damage after the attack on the Druzhba pipeline was "so significant" that the restoration work will take several days.
"It turned out that after hard work, we managed to find a technical solution that will allow us to resume oil supplies to Hungary tomorrow, initially in a test mode and in a smaller volume," Siyarto wrote.
The minister also complained that some local politicians and media outlets were making excuses for Ukraine, which "destroyed the pipeline."
"I continue to find it shameful that some Hungarian politicians and media justify Ukrainians who are shelling the pipeline, while the European Commission only sends a message that there are no risks to energy supply," he said.
At the same time, Szijjártó called on Ukraine not to attack the pipeline and not to expose Hungary to energy insecurity. He also clarified that his country has enough domestic oil reserves, so the strategic reserve was not used.
- "The Druzhba pipeline is one of the largest and most powerful pipelines in the world, supplying oil from Russia to Eastern and Central Europe. During the week, Ukraine attacked the Druzhba oil pumping station in Unecha, Bryansk Oblast, twice – in 13 і august 21. There was also nikolske station is impressed, which stopped Druzhba's operations.
- Due to attacks for the third time in a month supplies to Hungary were halted.
- Foreign Ministers of Hungary and Slovakia complained about Ukraine to the European Commission, and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga responded to Siyarto by calling for to refuse resources from Russia.
