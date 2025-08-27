Siyarto announces resumption of oil supplies through Druzhba. Will be launched in test mode

Hungarian minister says that due to "serious damage" to the oil pipeline, repair work will take several days

Peter Sijarto (Photo: EPA)

Oil supplies through the Druzhba pipeline will resume on August 28, but in a test mode and in smaller volumes. About said minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary Peter Szijjarto.

According to the Hungarian minister, the damage after the attack on the Druzhba pipeline was "so significant" that the restoration work will take several days.

"It turned out that after hard work, we managed to find a technical solution that will allow us to resume oil supplies to Hungary tomorrow, initially in a test mode and in a smaller volume," Siyarto wrote.

The minister also complained that some local politicians and media outlets were making excuses for Ukraine, which "destroyed the pipeline."

"I continue to find it shameful that some Hungarian politicians and media justify Ukrainians who are shelling the pipeline, while the European Commission only sends a message that there are no risks to energy supply," he said.

At the same time, Szijjártó called on Ukraine not to attack the pipeline and not to expose Hungary to energy insecurity. He also clarified that his country has enough domestic oil reserves, so the strategic reserve was not used.