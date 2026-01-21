South Korea sentences former prime minister to 23 years in prison after former president

Former South Korean Prime Minister Han Dok-soo was sentenced to 23 years in the case of the introduction of martial law in the country by the former president

Photo: YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT EPA

The Seoul Central District Court has sentenced former South Korean Prime Minister Han Dong-soo to 23 years in prison in the case of the imposition of martial law by former President Yun Seok-yol. The latter was sentenced last Friday were sentenced to five years imprisonment. This was reported by Yonhap.

According to the prosecution, Han contributed to the measures taken before and after the short-lived imposition of martial law by former President Yoon on December 3, 2024.

The former head of the government was accused of inciting a rebellion and giving false testimony. The special prosecutor's team demanded 15 years in prison, but the court sentenced him to 23 years.

The court found Han guilty of complicity in the coup because of his initiative to convene the Cabinet to legalize martial law. Investigators found that instead of resisting Yoon's actions, the official supported pressure on opposition media, urging then-Interior Minister Lee Sang-min to cut off their electricity and water on the president's orders.

"The defendant had a duty as prime minister, endowed with indirect democratic legitimacy and responsibility for it, to abide by the Constitution and laws and to make every effort to implement and protect the Constitution," the judge said during the hearing, which was broadcast live.

The former prime minister denied the allegations. He stated that he allegedly had no prior knowledge of the martial law plans, except for the announcement itself, and had never agreed to it or contributed to it.

Han Dok-soo became the first member of Yoon's cabinet to be convicted by a court on criminal charges directly related to martial law.

After the verdict was announced, he was immediately taken into custody.