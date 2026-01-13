The death penalty is demanded for the former South Korean president

Prosecutors claimed to have evidence of a scheme to keep the president in power

Yoon Seok-yeol (Photo: EPA/SONG KYUNG-SEOK)

On January 13, a special group of prosecutors demanded the death penalty for former South Korean President Yun Seok-il for attempting to impose martial law. About reports Yonhap News Agency.

The team of Special Prosecutor Cho In-seok requested such a verdict during the final hearing of Yoon's case at the Seoul Central District Court.

The former president was called the mastermind of the December 2024 uprising and said he allegedly sought to stay in office by seizing control of the judiciary and legislature.

In the closing arguments at the Seoul Central District Court, the prosecutor said that investigators had allegedly confirmed the existence of a scheme allegedly developed by Yoon and his former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun, which had been in place since October 2023 and was aimed at keeping Yoon in power.

Reference. The death penalty is provided for by the South Korean criminal code and can be imposed for particularly serious crimes: murder, terrorism, treason, and attempted rebellion. The last execution was carried out in Korea in December 1997, when 23 people were executed.