The death penalty is demanded for the former South Korean president
On January 13, a special group of prosecutors demanded the death penalty for former South Korean President Yun Seok-il for attempting to impose martial law. About reports Yonhap News Agency.
The team of Special Prosecutor Cho In-seok requested such a verdict during the final hearing of Yoon's case at the Seoul Central District Court.
The former president was called the mastermind of the December 2024 uprising and said he allegedly sought to stay in office by seizing control of the judiciary and legislature.
In the closing arguments at the Seoul Central District Court, the prosecutor said that investigators had allegedly confirmed the existence of a scheme allegedly developed by Yoon and his former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun, which had been in place since October 2023 and was aimed at keeping Yoon in power.
- on December 3, 2024, then-President of South Korea declared martial law because of the alleged threat of a coup d'état. A few hours later, the country's parliament unanimously supported the resolution on its abolition.
- on December 31, the court issued a warrant for Yun's arrest. And on January 15, 2025, he was arrested managed to arrest.
- on January 26, the prosecutor's office has filed charges Yunu in a coup attempt. on April 13, it was reported that he was may face life imprisonment.
- on November 10, the former South Korean president was accused of aiding and abetting North Korea.
Comments (0)