Former South Korean president accused of aiding North Korea

Former South Korean President Yun Seok-yol faces additional charges of "aiding and abetting an enemy state" and abuse of power. It is about drones launched into North Korea, reports Yonhap.

According to the investigation, in October 2024, the former president ordered an operation in Pyongyang using drones. The goal was allegedly a military provocation by North Korea to provide a pretext to declare martial law in South Korea.

At the time, the DPRK claimed that the drone was allegedly scattering anti-Korean leaflets over the country. Prosecutors believe that the operation leaked military secrets, including Seoul's operational and military capabilities, as the drone crashed near Pyongyang.

Charges have also been brought against the former head of the South Korean Defense Ministry, Kim Yong-gyon, and the former head of the Military Counterintelligence Command, Yo In-gyong. And the head of the Unmanned Operations Command, Kim Yong-dae, is accused of obstructing the performance of official duties and inciting the preparation of false documents.