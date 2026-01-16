South Korea's former president sentenced to five years in prison
On Friday, January 16, the Seoul Central District Court handed down the first verdict in the case of former South Korean President Yun Seok-yol. This was reported by the agencies Yonhap and Associated Press.
South Korea's former president was sentenced to five years in prison on charges related to the short-term imposition of martial law in early December 2024.
The prosecutor's office demanded 10 years in prison for the former president. Yun Seok-yol pleaded not guilty.
The verdict has not entered into force and may be appealed.
In total, the former South Korean president is on trial in eight cases. They are related to an attempt to impose martial law, corruption charges against his wife, and the death of a marine in 2023.
This was the third time that the trial of the former president was broadcast live.
- on December 3, 2024, then-President of South Korea declared martial law because of the alleged threat of a coup d'état. A few hours later, the country's parliament unanimously supported the resolution on its abolition.
- on December 31, the court issued an arrest warrant Yuna. And on January 15, 2025, he succeeded arrest.
- on January 26, the prosecutor's office has filed charges Yunu in a coup attempt. on April 13, it was reported that he could be face life imprisonment.
- on November 10, former South Korean President accused in aiding and abetting North Korea.
- on January 13, 2026, a special group of prosecutors requested the death penalty for Yun for attempting to impose martial law.
Comments (0)