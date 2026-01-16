South Korea's former president sentenced to five years in prison

Former South Korean President Yun Seok-yol is sentenced to five years in prison for obstructing arrest

Yoon Seok-kyung (Photo: JEON HEON-KYUN/EPA)

On Friday, January 16, the Seoul Central District Court handed down the first verdict in the case of former South Korean President Yun Seok-yol. This was reported by the agencies Yonhap and Associated Press.

South Korea's former president was sentenced to five years in prison on charges related to the short-term imposition of martial law in early December 2024.

The prosecutor's office demanded 10 years in prison for the former president. Yun Seok-yol pleaded not guilty.

The verdict has not entered into force and may be appealed.

In total, the former South Korean president is on trial in eight cases. They are related to an attempt to impose martial law, corruption charges against his wife, and the death of a marine in 2023.

This was the third time that the trial of the former president was broadcast live.