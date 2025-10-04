Special Operations Forces disclose details of defeat of Russian Grad missile ship in Karelia

The damaged Grad is one of Russia's newest and most modern ships, with Kalibr guns as its main armament.

Russian Grad missile ship (Photo: propaganda media)

Special Operations Forces hit a Russian Grad missile ship of Project 21631 Buyan-M while underway in Lake Onega in the Republic of Karelia. About reported in the press service of the CCO.

The operation was carried out at 04:31 am on October 4. The missile carrier was heading from the Baltic to the Caspian Sea.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces clarify that the damage occurred in the right side of the ship's power plant compartment. Additional details are being clarified.

Reference "Grad is one of Russia's newest and most modern ships, commissioned into the Russian Baltic Fleet on December 29, 2022.



The ship's main armament is the Kalibr-NK missile system. "Grad is one of Russia's newest and most modern ships, commissioned into the Russian Baltic Fleet on December 29, 2022.The ship's main armament is the Kalibr-NK missile system.

In the General Staff on October 4 reportedreported that a small missile ship "Buyan-M" was damaged in the area of Lake Onega.