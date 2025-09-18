Starmer plans to recognize Palestinian state after Trump's visit to Britain

British Prime Minister intends to recognize Palestine at the UN General Assembly in New York in September

Keir Starmer and Donald Trump (Photo: EPA)

The UK government plans to recognize the Palestinian state this weekend, after the US President's state visit Donald Trump to London. About writes The Guardian.

Other countries, including France, Australia, and Canada, are planning to take the same step at the UN summit next week.

Pros data according to The Times, Starmer could have postponed the official announcement to avoid the topic dominating the joint press conference with Trump scheduled for September 18.