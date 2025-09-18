Starmer plans to recognize Palestinian state after Trump's visit to Britain
The UK government plans to recognize the Palestinian state this weekend, after the US President's state visit Donald Trump to London. About writes The Guardian.
Other countries, including France, Australia, and Canada, are planning to take the same step at the UN summit next week.
Pros data according to The Times, Starmer could have postponed the official announcement to avoid the topic dominating the joint press conference with Trump scheduled for September 18.
- on July 26, Starmer stated that recognition of Palestinian statehood should be part of the plan ensuring lasting security for Palestinians and Israelis.
- Business and Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds said on July 28 that Britain could recognize the Palestinian state by 2029 provided that it contributes to a breakthrough in the peace process between Israel and the Palestinians.
- september 13, UN General Assembly adopted a resolution with support for the creation of Palestine.
