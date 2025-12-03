Steaks and Russian sauce. Gagset fantasizes about dinner with Trump, Putin and Zelensky
Pete Hegseth (Photo: ERA)

U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hagel would like to see U.S. President Donald Trump, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for dinner. He said this in a podcast with Kate Miller.

The host asked Gagset: "If you could have dinner with three living people, who would be at the table and what would you eat?".

"At this point, I think it would be President Trump, Vladimir Putin and Zelenskiy. We'll see what happens," Gagset said, laughing .

Regarding the food, the Pentagon chief initially said he would not comment on it, saying it did not matter.

Then he said: "Steaks. Whatever the president wants. It will be a dinner for peace.".

He added that the salad would have been dressed with Russian dressing (which, despite its name, is an American dressing – Ed.) or 1000 Islands sauce .

