Steaks and Russian sauce. Gagset fantasizes about dinner with Trump, Putin and Zelensky
U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hagel would like to see U.S. President Donald Trump, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for dinner. He said this in a podcast with Kate Miller.
The host asked Gagset: "If you could have dinner with three living people, who would be at the table and what would you eat?".
"At this point, I think it would be President Trump, Vladimir Putin and Zelenskiy. We'll see what happens," Gagset said, laughing .
Regarding the food, the Pentagon chief initially said he would not comment on it, saying it did not matter.
Then he said: "Steaks. Whatever the president wants. It will be a dinner for peace.".
He added that the salad would have been dressed with Russian dressing (which, despite its name, is an American dressing – Ed.) or 1000 Islands sauce .
- on November 30, the US and Ukraine held talks on a peace plan in Florida. An Axios source said that the White House wants to resolve differences over territory and security guarantees. And the WSJ source claimed that the parties will discuss the issue of the election schedule in Ukraine, the possibility of "territory swaps" and other points.
- After the talks, NSDC head Umerov said that the US shares Ukraine's key goals, and Secretary of State Rubio said that these talks were not final, but noted progress.
- On the evening of December 2, many hours of talks between Putin, Vitkoff and Kushner ended in Moscow.
