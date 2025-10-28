Swedish company Saab has not yet signed a contract with Ukraine for the production of Gripen aircraft

Sweden and Ukraine are currently "at the beginning of the journey", so the company hopes to receive orders in the future

Volodymyr Zelenskyy in front of a Gripen fighter jet (Photo: VP)

The Swedish aircraft manufacturer and defense company Saab has not yet signed a contract for the production of fighter jets in Ukraine. Head of Media Relations Matthias Redström told this to a correspondent of LIGA.net in Brussels.

The company welcomed the letter of intent signed last week between Sweden and Ukraine for the delivery of about 100 Gripen fighter jets. Redström noted that these aircraft are world-class fighters, in which Ukraine has been "showing considerable interest for some time.".

"Saab has not signed a contract or received an order for this transaction. We are at the beginning of a process that will hopefully lead to a contract in the future," the company said .

At the same time, they noted that they have good relations with the Ukrainian defense industry and have previously signed a memorandum of understanding with Radionix. Saab intends to cooperate with it in the field of sensors and defense electronics.