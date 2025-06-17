Sybiga on the massive shelling of Ukraine: Putin is doing it intentionally during the G7 summit

The minister said hundreds of drones and missiles were targeted at civilians.

The aftermath of the attack (Photo: SES)

Russia is deliberately launching a massive strike on Ukraine during the G7 summit, Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga said, commenting on the Russian shelling on the night of June 17.

The minister said hundreds of drones and missiles were targeted at civilians, with Kyiv particularly hard hit.

"Putin is doing this deliberately, right during the G7 summit. He is sending a signal of complete contempt for the United States and other partners who have called for an end to the killings," Sibiga wrote.

The minister also noted that Russia not only rejects a ceasefire or a meeting of leaders to find solutions and end the war.

"It is cynically striking at the capital of Ukraine, pretending to seek diplomatic solutions," he added.