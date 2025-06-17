Sybiga on the massive shelling of Ukraine: Putin is doing it intentionally during the G7 summit
Russia is deliberately launching a massive strike on Ukraine during the G7 summit, Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga said, commenting on the Russian shelling on the night of June 17.
The minister said hundreds of drones and missiles were targeted at civilians, with Kyiv particularly hard hit.
"Putin is doing this deliberately, right during the G7 summit. He is sending a signal of complete contempt for the United States and other partners who have called for an end to the killings," Sibiga wrote.
The minister also noted that Russia not only rejects a ceasefire or a meeting of leaders to find solutions and end the war.
"It is cynically striking at the capital of Ukraine, pretending to seek diplomatic solutions," he added.
- On the night of June 17, Russian troops launched a massive attack on Ukraine with 472 airstrikes. Air defenses managed to neutralize 428 Russian targets.
- Russia used 175 drones, more than 14 cruise missiles, and at least two ballistic missiles against Kyiv and its surroundings . 14 people are known to have died and about a hundred injured. There was a direct hit on a high-rise building.
- Also on the morning of June 17, Russia attacked Odessa with drones, causing fires and destruction. It became known that a woman was killed.