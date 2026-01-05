Sybiha: Russia's attack on the American sunflower oil plant in Dnipro was deliberate – photos, video

Photo: Telegram channel of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Russia's attack on the oil plant in Dnipro, owned by the US-based Bunge agro-industrial company, is not accidental, said minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha.

"A targeted Russian strike severely damaged a civilian sunflower oil plant in Dnipro, owned by the well-known American company Bunge. This attack was not a mistake – it was deliberate. The Russians have repeatedly tried to strike this facility," the official wrote.

Read also The world in 2026: Project Syndicate opinion leaders on political and economic challenges

Sybiha reminded that Moscow has systematically targeted American businesses in Ukraine: in 2025, the occupiers' strikes damaged offices of the Boeing corporation in Kyiv, a large electronics manufacturer in Transcarpathia (it's about Flex plant. – Ed.), and other facilities.

During the full-scale Russian war, about half of the members of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce in Ukraine had their facilities damaged or destroyed on a variety of scales, the minister noted.

"The attacks [of the Russian dictator] Putin on American business and American interests in Ukraine demonstrate his complete disregard for peace efforts under the president Donald Trump's leadership. That is why advancing peace efforts is urgent – and Ukraine is ready to move forward – as well as strengthening Ukraine's air defense and sanctions pressure on Russia," the official emphasized.

Russia's refusal to reciprocate in response to Kyiv's constructive steps toward peace must "have its price," Sybiha said, adding that "the Kremlin must feel that this price is serious."

American Bunge is the manufacturer of the Oleina brand, which is one of the most popular brands of bottled sunflower oil in Ukraine. Earlier, the mayor of Dnipro Borys Filatov said that due to the Russian drone attack on the plant 300 tons of oil spilled on the city's roads.

Photo: Telegram channel of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Photo: Telegram channel of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

A targeted Russian strike damaged a civilian sunflower oil production facility in Dnipro owned by the well-known American company Bunge



This attack was not a mistake-it was deliberate, as the Russians tried to strike this facility multiple times.



Russia has been.. pic.twitter.com/KpVgDJkkPW - Andrii Sybiha 🇺🇦 (@andrii_sybiha) January 5, 2026