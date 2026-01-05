Sybiha: Russia's attack on the American sunflower oil plant in Dnipro was deliberate – photos, video
Russia's attack on the oil plant in Dnipro, owned by the US-based Bunge agro-industrial company, is not accidental, said minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha.
"A targeted Russian strike severely damaged a civilian sunflower oil plant in Dnipro, owned by the well-known American company Bunge. This attack was not a mistake – it was deliberate. The Russians have repeatedly tried to strike this facility," the official wrote.
Sybiha reminded that Moscow has systematically targeted American businesses in Ukraine: in 2025, the occupiers' strikes damaged offices of the Boeing corporation in Kyiv, a large electronics manufacturer in Transcarpathia (it's about Flex plant. – Ed.), and other facilities.
During the full-scale Russian war, about half of the members of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce in Ukraine had their facilities damaged or destroyed on a variety of scales, the minister noted.
"The attacks [of the Russian dictator] Putin on American business and American interests in Ukraine demonstrate his complete disregard for peace efforts under the president Donald Trump's leadership. That is why advancing peace efforts is urgent – and Ukraine is ready to move forward – as well as strengthening Ukraine's air defense and sanctions pressure on Russia," the official emphasized.
Russia's refusal to reciprocate in response to Kyiv's constructive steps toward peace must "have its price," Sybiha said, adding that "the Kremlin must feel that this price is serious."
American Bunge is the manufacturer of the Oleina brand, which is one of the most popular brands of bottled sunflower oil in Ukraine. Earlier, the mayor of Dnipro Borys Filatov said that due to the Russian drone attack on the plant 300 tons of oil spilled on the city's roads.
- After the Russian attack on the Flex plant in August 2025, US president Trump stated that he expressed to Putin his dissatisfaction with the strike on the American company.
- On the night of January 5, 2026, Russia attacked Kyiv and the region with Shaheds. The strike killed two people and injured four others. Slavutych is completely de-energized, and there are hits in the capital to a medical institution.
- During the day, Russian Federation strikes Zaporizhzhia and Dnipro with drones, and also attacked Kharkiv with five missiles. There was one death and significant damage to energy infrastructure.
