Syrsky instructs to increase efficiency of shooting down Russian drones

According to the Commander-in-Chief, it was decided to strengthen air defense, in particular by increasing the number of interceptor drone crews

Oleksandr Syrskyi (Photo: Facebook of the Chief of Staff)

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi instructed to intensify the downing of Russian drones, in particular with the help of interceptor drones. He said this reported based on the results of the working meeting.

Syrsky noted that the Russian army is constantly changing its tactics. In particular, Russia has intensified attacks on frontline areas, the border and critical infrastructure.

"In September, Russia used almost 6,900 drones against Ukraine, including more than 3,600 Shakhtys," said the Commander-in-Chief.

According to him, to this end, it was decided to strengthen air defense, in particular by increasing the number of interceptor drone crews, expanding units and training new specialists.

The Commander-in-Chief said that a separate Command of Unmanned Air Defense Systems is also being formed within the Air Force. In addition, the Armed Forces are using attack helicopters and light aircraft to destroy enemy drones at higher altitudes.

Syrskyi also said that the Defense Forces and manufacturers are working together to improve and introduce new types of interceptor drones.