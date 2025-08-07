Syrskyi confirmed that there are plans for an offensive: Victory cannot be achieved in defense

Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine says that in order to end the war, it is necessary to inflict appropriate losses on the occupiers

Oleksandr Syrskyi (Photo: Telegram of the Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine)

Commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi said that the leadership of the Ukrainian army has plans for an offensive, as "it is impossible to achieve victory in defense". The military commander said this in an interview with TSN.

The journalist asked whether the chief sees "room for another daring operation," as was the case with the offensive on the Kursk region of Russia.

"We have plans, of course. You can't win on defense – only on offense," Syrskyi said.

Regarding how to achieve the end of the war, the military commander stated that "we must inflict such losses on him [the enemy] that he will go [to this]" not from a position of strength, but on Ukraine's terms.

Earlier, The Washington Post, citing a Ukrainian anonymous official, said that during a July 4 call, US president Donald Trump said to his colleague Volodymyr Zelenskyy that to win, Ukraine needs to go on the offensive.