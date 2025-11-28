The chief of the General Staff answered about the Soviet practices in the Ukrainian Armed Forces: Many variables influence inefficiency
Many factors contribute to the fact that not everyone in the army is as effective as possible in their positions. About this in an interview with LIGA.net said the chief of the General Staff of the AFU Andriy Hnatov, commenting on the problem of Soviet-era approaches in the Ukrainian army.
The interviewee noted that military observers and journalists say that one of the things that significantly weakens the Defense Forces is "a certain rollback" of the Armed Forces to Soviet practices, strengthening of the rigid vertical and promotion of ineffective but loyal officers. She asked Hnatov what is being done to change this situation.
"There is a fair opinion that only those who do nothing are not criticized. Some of the Armed Forces are people who were civilians yesterday. Some of them have been promoted to different levels of command. The battlefield is a very complex system with many unknowns. It is unfair to say that everyone is as effective as possible in their positions under any circumstances. However, this is influenced by many variables," the military commander replied.
He noted that "of course, there are different commanders," but added that the overall result is that "the contact line is held, the enemy suffers losses, we fulfill the tasks and create conditions for further operations."
- In the same interview with LIGA.net Hnatov said that at the talks in Geneva, in which he participated, there was no talk of reducing the Armed Forces.
- He also noted that the end of the war with a just peace with compensation from Moscow to Kyiv is impossible by the end of 2025, but under certain conditions a truce is possible can happen in a few days or weeks.
- In addition, the Chief of the General Staff said that Moscow is waging war against Ukrainian society "a super powerful information and psychological operation" in the context of negotiations on a peace plan.
