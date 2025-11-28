Andriy Hnatov (Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine)

Many factors contribute to the fact that not everyone in the army is as effective as possible in their positions. About this in an interview with LIGA.net said the chief of the General Staff of the AFU Andriy Hnatov, commenting on the problem of Soviet-era approaches in the Ukrainian army.

The interviewee noted that military observers and journalists say that one of the things that significantly weakens the Defense Forces is "a certain rollback" of the Armed Forces to Soviet practices, strengthening of the rigid vertical and promotion of ineffective but loyal officers. She asked Hnatov what is being done to change this situation.

"There is a fair opinion that only those who do nothing are not criticized. Some of the Armed Forces are people who were civilians yesterday. Some of them have been promoted to different levels of command. The battlefield is a very complex system with many unknowns. It is unfair to say that everyone is as effective as possible in their positions under any circumstances. However, this is influenced by many variables," the military commander replied.

He noted that "of course, there are different commanders," but added that the overall result is that "the contact line is held, the enemy suffers losses, we fulfill the tasks and create conditions for further operations."