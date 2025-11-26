US negotiator speaks of a "super powerful information and psychological operation" by Russians

Hnatov noted that the occupiers want to "break" Ukrainians and discourage them from negotiating again

Andriy Hnatov (Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine)

Russia is conducting a "super powerful information and psychological operation" against Ukrainian society in the context of negotiations on a peace plan. About this, in an interview with LIGA.net, said the chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andriy Hnatov, who participated in negotiations with the United States in Switzerland.

Earlier, Bloomberg said that Russian officials have called the version of the peace plan developed by Ukraine and the Europeans, with much less favorable terms for Russia than in the source document. The journalist asked the military official about Moscow's position regarding the rejection of any developments by Kyiv and its partners.

"I can't comment on this statement, I haven't heard it. On the battlefield, they will demonstrate what they have always done. Any important events for Russia have always been accompanied by outbursts of aggression. This is exactly what happened tonight (we are talking about Russia's massive attack on Ukraine on November 25. – Ed.)," he replied.

However, he noted, this does not mean that diplomatic work has stopped. In this sense, he mentioned negotiations u.S. Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll with the Russian side.

"It [Driscoll's meeting] took place. The hard work continues. Of course, there will be a lot of manipulations. Russia is conducting a super powerful information and psychological operation to break down our society and make it lose faith," the chief of the General Staff emphasized.

Hnatov added that even with regard to the talks in Geneva, in less than a day "there were several very emotional information waves of hypotheses and hysteria," although in fact "there was constructive work at the meeting."

"The result is very progressive. This is a good basis. [...] We worked very fruitfully on issues related to the Armed Forces. And we have decided on what is in the national interests of Ukraine," the military said.