A fuel and lubricant depot was damaged in Donetsk region, a drone laboratory in Zaporizhzhia, and air defense elements and more in Crimea

Afpin Oil Refinery (Illustrative photo: resources of the occupiers)

On the night of December 14, the Defense Forces struck the Afip oil refinery, the Uryupinsk oil depot, and a number of enemy facilities on the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine. About reported General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The capacities of the Afip oil refinery in the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation were hit to reduce the enemy's offensive potential and complicate the logistics of its military units. Explosions and a large-scale fire were recorded in the area of the target. The extent of the damage is being assessed.

In addition, the Uryupinskaya oil depot in the Volgograd region of Russia was hit. Explosions and a fire were reported at the facility. Before that, the Russians complained to evacuate the population near the refinery.

In the temporarily occupied Donetsk region, the Volna-2 electronic warfare station, two control points of various units of the 76th Air Assault Division of the occupiers, an electronic warfare station, and the Imbyr radar station were damaged.

In the occupied Zaporizhzhia region, a Tor-M2 anti-aircraft missile system and an enemy laboratory of unmanned aerial vehicles were attacked. And in the temporarily occupied Crimea, the Defense Forces hit two fuel and lubricant depots, the Kasta-2E2 radar station, and an expensive element for S-300/S-400 air defense systems, the 96L6E radar station.

The extent of the damage is being clarified.