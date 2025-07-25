The head of the SAP stated that the Prosecutor General has not yet withdrawn any anti-corruption cases

Oleksandr Klymenko emphasized that the effect of the law that deprived the SAP of its independence is already impacting the work of the agency

Oleksandr Klymenko (Photo: Suspilne)

Attorney General Ruslan Kravchenko has not yet inquired about criminal proceedings of the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office. Head of SAP Oleksandr Klymenko said this in an interview with "Suspilne".

He stated that after the adoption of the law that deprives the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office of their independence, he did not have a separate meeting with Kravchenko.

"We only communicated at joint meetings. We didn't meet separately and didn't discuss this issue. I hope that before everything is returned to its previous state, the Prosecutor General will not request any of our criminal proceedings," he said.

Klimenko added that the effect of the law is already being felt outside the scope of the issue of withdrawing cases.

"For every signature, for every document, we have to go to the Office of the Prosecutor General and ask him to consider these issues," he said.

Klimenko added that if necessary, he would appeal to the Prosecutor General for the necessary permits, since without them he would be unable to perform his duties, but "the element of independence has been lost for now".