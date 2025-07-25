The head of the SAP stated that the Prosecutor General has not yet withdrawn any anti-corruption cases
Attorney General Ruslan Kravchenko has not yet inquired about criminal proceedings of the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office. About this told Head of SAP Oleksandr Klymenko in an interview with "Suspilne".
He stated that after the adoption of the law that deprives the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office of their independence, he did not have a separate meeting with Kravchenko.
"We only communicated at joint meetings. We didn't meet separately and didn't discuss this issue. I hope that before everything is returned to its previous state, the Prosecutor General will not request any of our criminal proceedings," he said.
Klimenko added that the effect of the law is already being felt outside the scope of the issue of withdrawing cases.
"For every signature, for every document, we have to go to the Office of the Prosecutor General and ask him to consider these issues," he said.
Klimenko added that if necessary, he would appeal to the Prosecutor General for the necessary permits, since without them he would be unable to perform his duties, but "the element of independence has been lost for now".
- July 22, the Council supported, and Zelenskyy signed Law No. 12414, the amendments to which abolish the independence of the NABU and SAP. 263 MPs voted for the decision. This led to protest actions in large cities of Ukraine.
- On July 23, the president stated that he had "heard the street," and promised to submit a draft law to the Verkhovna Rada that will restore the independence of the NABU and SAP, and also "ensure the strength of the law enforcement system".
- July 24th, he approved the text of the draft law, and later submitted it to the Verkhovna Rada for consideration. Simultaneously, in the Council registered a draft law from members of parliament, which should restore the independence of NABU and SAP.
