The Land Forces commented on violations of the rights of the military – it concerns individual units

Military Ombudsman Olga Reshetylova reported on the revealed facts of massive violations of the rights of servicemen in certain assault regiments of the Defense Forces. In the Land Forces answeredthe company says that these messages require special attention.

In an interview with LB, the Ombudsman saidhe said that some regiments had to be inspected, including the presidential regiment, based on complaints. The inspections revealed massive violations.

"I handed everything over to law enforcement. The investigation is ongoing. Because when it comes to outright crime, it is no longer the competence of the military ombudsman. The ball is now in the court of the Prosecutor General's Office and law enforcement agencies. I hope that they will be quite effective in this investigation," Reshetylova said.

However, she emphasized that it was not about all assault regiments, but about some of them, who felt that "they were unpunished." Reshetylova sees signs of a criminal offense in the materials that were handed over to law enforcement.

"Beatings, illegal imprisonment, threats to the lives and health of servicemen and their families. This is what I found. And then it is the work of law enforcement agencies. At the same time, we need to understand that they are really effective on the battlefield. And they are given tasks of this nature that are extremely difficult to fulfill," the Ombudsman emphasized.

The Land Forces stated that these reports require special attention. However, they emphasized that most commanders and soldiers adhere to military standards, maintain discipline and respect for their comrades.

"The materials handed over to law enforcement agencies should receive further legal assessment in accordance with the established procedure. For us, it is fundamental that every soldier is protected and that the service meets the standards for which we are fighting," the Army said.