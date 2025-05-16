The meeting in Istanbul does not mean that we should not put more pressure on Russia, but on the contrary – Sybiha

The Foreign Minister noted that Putin failed to present a new meeting in Istanbul as a continuation of the 2022 talks, mainly thanks to Trump

Andriy Sybiga (Photo: MYKOLA TYS / EPA)

The talks between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul "cannot and will not serve as an excuse" to not increase pressure on the aggressor country, this meeting is evidence of why such coercion is necessary. This was reported by Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha in the results and assessment of the meeting in Turkey, which he published on his Facebook.

"If we put aside all the Russian nonsense, pseudo-historical statements, provocations, and so on, the bottom line is this: 1,000 of our people — we managed to agree on their return. These are 1,000 happy families. Even just for this reason, it all made sense," he noted.

Sybiha stressed that the Russian delegation in Istanbul did not have sufficient authority to discuss a ceasefire: "And it is bad that Putin sent people of such a low level." However, the minister added, Ukraine will continue to insist on an unconditional, lasting and complete ceasefire, which is "the basis for the success of any further decisions and steps."

"Well, in this context – a meeting of the leaders [of Ukraine and Russia], we will continue to work, to put pressure, because in Russia only Putin makes decisions. He should stop avoiding our President Volodymyr Zelensky and find the courage for a direct meeting," the official noted.

According to him, at the negotiations in Istanbul, Ukraine proved that it seeks peace and is serious about working to restore it. Szybiga noted that in order for Russia to also start taking real steps towards peace, it is necessary to continue and increase pressure on Moscow: "The strength of this pressure is inversely proportional to the Russians' readiness for constructive action. We will continue to convince our partners of this."

He emphasized that the meeting in Istanbul "cannot and will not serve as an excuse not to increase pressure on Russia," but on the contrary – these negotiations are evidence of why such coercion is needed.

Sybiha believes that the Russian dictator's plan to present a new meeting in Istanbul as a continuation of the negotiations in March 2022 has been defeated: "Because this is a completely new dynamic, a new starting point. Now the conditions and realities are different. And the key factor is the US and the peace efforts of President Donald Trump ."

"Ukraine will continue to stick to its line and achieve its results. Return people, restore peace, security, and tranquility. This is a key priority. And the strengthening of Ukraine and our defense capabilities continues and will continue. This is the main thing," the Foreign Minister added.