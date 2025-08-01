The NABU director stated that there were no interventions in the investigation

The Prosecutor General did not use the powers regarding anti-corruption bodies that were granted to him by the repealed scandalous law

Semen Kryvonos (Facebook of the NABU director)

Attorney General Ruslan Kravchenko after the adoption of the scandalous law that deprives the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office of their independence, he did not interfere in the investigations conducted by these bodies. About this reported / announced / notified / informed / said Director of NABU Semen Kryvonos in a comment to "Suspilne".

"He did not request the cases, he did not study them, he did not determine the jurisdiction of our cases by other law enforcement agencies, that is, there was no interference in this part," said Kryvonos.

The NABU director confirmed that the one proposed by the president by Volodymyr Zelenskyy The law, passed on July 31, fully restores the independence of anti-corruption bodies.

"First and foremost, the head of the SAP (Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office), Oleksandr Klymenko, can currently notify officials of category A, members of parliament, and ministers – in other words, all top officials – of suspicion. This is something that was eliminated in the previous draft law on the destruction of independence, which transferred these powers to the Prosecutor General," Kryvonos stated.

He added that the head of the SAP (Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office) can now independently form a group of prosecutors in criminal proceedings. This is important because usually in particularly sensitive cases he appoints only himself as prosecutor to reduce the risk of information leaks.