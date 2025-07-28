The sour truth about Istanbul-3: Behind the "intelligent" packaging was the same toxic content

During the two previous meetings in Turkey, the Russians realized that threats do not work, said the first deputy foreign minister

Serhiy Kyslytsia (Photo: Jason Szenes/EPA)

The Russians have realized that aggressive tactics do not work during negotiations with Ukraine, but during the third round in Istanbul, the "intelligent packaging" contained the same toxic content. This was stated by First Deputy Foreign Minister, member of the delegation Sergiy Kyslytsya in a commentary to News.LIVE.

According to him, during the two previous meetings in Turkey, the Russians realized that threats and "emotional attacks on the Ukrainian side do not work.".

"I can't say that the Russian side used any incorrect or overly emotional approaches this time. But I can say with full responsibility that this 'intelligent' package contained the same toxic and poisonous content," Kyslytsya stated.

The diplomat noted that the tragedy is that opposite the Ukrainian delegation sits a wall of people "who have no moral compunction, who turn everything upside down, who appeal to Christian values and approaches, who say that it is necessary to put an end to this bloody massacre".

"Well, I'm sorry, you unleashed it, you are executioners, you are criminals, and you call on us, the Ukrainian delegation, to put an end to this war," the diplomat emphasized, adding that this is cynicism of the highest order.