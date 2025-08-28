The UK has said that Russia's attacks are only strengthening Western support for Ukraine

The British government has called for an immediate end to the "senseless killings and destruction" in Ukraine

Consequences of the Russian strike on Kyiv (Photo: Zelensky's Telegram)

The UK Foreign Office condemned the Russian attack on Kyiv on August 28, which killed at least 18 people and damaged buildings including those of the British Council and the EU delegation. This was announced... reports British government portal.

The agency stated that Russia's attacks on Ukrainian civilians and cities, including Kyiv, are an escalation of the war and further undermine international peace efforts.

"We have made it clear to the Russians that such actions will only strengthen the resolve of the UK and the West to support Ukraine and bring an end to this unjust war," the statement said.

Great Britain has once again called for an end to the aggression in Ukraine.

"Russia must immediately cease these senseless killings and destruction," the British Foreign Office said.