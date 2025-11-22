The US peace plan for Ukraine forces Poland to accelerate its security efforts

Vladyslav Kosiniak-Kamysz (Photo: x.com/KosiniakKamysz)

The US peace plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine is potentially disadvantageous for Kyiv and will mean the need to accelerate the development of Poland's security system. About this said minister of National Defense Vladyslav Kosyniak-Kamysh on RMF FM.

He called the deal proposed by the United States humiliating and noted that the plan does not guarantee Ukraine's security and directly harms Poland's interests.

"Poland's security depends on the Russian-Ukrainian border. An agreement that humiliates Ukraine is not good news for Poland. We are running out of time. We need to accelerate even more," the Polish minister said.

One of the elements of this plan is the deployment of Western aircraft in Poland. Kosyniak-Kamysh said that the Netherlands has already begun deploying Patriot batteries to Poland, which will defend the Yasenkiv airport from December.

In addition, Poland continues conscription and has no plans to stop it. The Minister of Defense noted that there are many people in the country who want to do military service.

There are also plans to increase the presence of foreign soldiers in Poland.

"We are working to increase the number of American soldiers in Poland," Kosyniak-Kamysh said.