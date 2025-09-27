Trump and Zelensky talked about the taboo on arms supplies to Ukraine – Sibiga

Russia must understand that attacking Ukraine with hundreds of UAVs, it will receive the same proportional response, or even more, the Foreign Minister said

Andriy Sybiga (Photo: MFA)

During a meeting in New York on September 23, US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed, among other things, lifting the taboo on arms supplies to Ukraine. This was reported on the air of TSN by Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga.

According to him, the first issue on the agenda of the leaders' conversation is how to bring a just peace closer and how to consolidate the world's diplomatic efforts as much as possible.

The Foreign Minister reminded that Ukraine has given a clear signal that it wants to end the war this year and has agreed to a truce.

"Now is the time to unite the world's efforts and force Russia to real negotiations. That's why the conversation with Trump was very productive in this context," Sibiga said, calling the communication "historic" as it changes the paradigm.

The minister also said that the meeting was about frozen assets. He believes it is fair that the aggressor state should pay for the destruction it has caused.

"Of course, it was about breaking the taboo. It was about lifting any taboo on arms supplies to Ukraine. There should be a deterrence package. Russia must understand that attacking Ukraine with 800 or 600 drones, it will receive the same proportional response, or even more," Sibiga said.

He added that Zelenskyy was able to explain all this directly to his American counterpart. The leaders also discussed the situation on the battlefield, joint economic projects, and cooperation on drone technology.

On September 26, The Telegraph wrote that Zelenskiy asked Trump for long-range Tomahawk missiles at a meeting in New York.

Axios reported, that US President has refused to sell Tomahawk cruise missiles to NATO members for onward transfer to Ukraine.

According to the WSJ, Trump told Zelenskiy that he is open to lifting restrictions on strikes deep into Russia with US weapons.