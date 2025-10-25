Trump answers whether new sanctions will push Putin "too far"

The US president said regarding the new US restrictions that Putin would like "this to end"

Donald Trump (Photo: FRANCIS CHUNG/EPA)

President of the United States Donald Trump does not believe that new US sanctions will push the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin too far away. This was stated by the head of the United States reported during a conversation with journalists on board the presidential plane before departing for Asia.

The journalist asked Trump if he was worried that the new US restrictions were "so biting" that they could "push Putin too far"

"No, I don't think so. He [the Russian dictator] says that they [the sanctions] will not have that much of an effect. So, I don't know. That's what he says. I don't think he's right. But we'll see. We'll see what happens. I think he'd like to see it over," Trump said.

Earlier, on October 23, the US president reacted with irony to Putin's optimistic statements about the possible impact of new US sanctions on Moscow.

During the same press talk, the US leader said that Chinese president Xi Jinping also wants Russia's war against Ukraine to end.