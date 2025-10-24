Dmitriev arrives in the United States and confirms plans to meet with Trump administration officials

Kirill Dmitriev and Steve Witkoff (Illustrative photo: EPA)

Russian dictator's special envoy Kirill Dmitriev is expected to meet with a representative of the US president in the United States Steve Witkoff, reports media outlet Axios, citing an unnamed U.S. official and a person with knowledge of the plans.

According to them, Dmitriev is expected to meet with Witkoff in Miami on October 25.

Visit of the special envoy Vladimir Putin occurs after the introduction of new US sanctions against the Russian oil companies Rosneft and Lukoil and meeting cancellation the dictator of the Russian Federation and the president of the United States Donald Trump in Budapest.

Earlier about Dmitriev's visit reported cNN's interlocutors, saying that Dmitriev is expected to meet with representatives of the US administration "to continue discussing relations between the US and Russia."

Meanwhile, Dmitriev himself confirmed his visit to the United States.

He claims that his trip was long planned and not canceled, despite Washington's "recent unfriendly actions" against the aggressor country.

Putin's associate announced that he would meet with "several representatives of the Trump administration," also behind closed doors.

At these talks, the United States and Russia will discuss how to continue the dialog, Dmitriev said.

He also traditionally accused Ukraine of allegedly "disrupting" peace talks at the "request of the British and Europeans," and said that sanctions and "unfriendly measures" would allegedly affect not the Russian economy but "rising prices at American gas stations."

The day before, the US president reacted with irony to Russian dictator Putin's optimistic statements about the possible impact of new American sanctions on Moscow.