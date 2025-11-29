Trump: Consider the skies over and around Venezuela completely closed
President of the United States Donald Trump has called for the skies over and near Venezuela to be considered closed amid the confrontation between the two countries. The politician wrote this in his social network Truth Social.
"To all Airlines, Pilots, Drug Dealers, and Human Traffickers, please consider THE AIRSPACE ABOVE AND SURROUNDING VENEZUELA TO BE CLOSED IN ITS ENTIRETY," Trump said (capital letters as in the author's original).
The US leader did not give any other details.
The aircraft tracking resource Flightradar24 shows that there are still aircraft over and near Venezuela:
The New York Times said that Trump had a call last week with the pro-Russian dictator of Venezuela Nicolás Maduro, during which they discussed the possibility of meet in person.
According to media reports, this happened a few days before the United States recognized the Venezuelan dictator as a member of the foreign terrorist organization.
- On October 24, USA sent supersonic bombers B-1 to the coast of Venezuela. The next day, America sent a strike team with its newest and largest aircraft carrier to Latin America. This happened against the backdrop of US strikes on boats that Washington said were transporting drugs.
- On October 31, WP reported that Maduro, given the US military presence in the Caribbean, asked Russia, China and Iran to strengthen the country's "worn-out military potential".
- According to Reuters, on November 12 Venezuela planned to deploy weapons, including outdated Russian equipment, to organize guerrilla resistance or wreak havoc in the event of a US air or ground attack.
- on November 14, Secretary of War Hughes announced the launch of a large-scale military operation near Venezuela, which is officially positioned as a campaign against drug trafficking.
