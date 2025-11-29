Trump: Consider the skies over and around Venezuela completely closed

The president of the United States addressed airlines, pilots and criminals regarding the airspace over the Latin American country

Donald Trump (Photo: WILL OLIVER / EPA)

President of the United States Donald Trump has called for the skies over and near Venezuela to be considered closed amid the confrontation between the two countries. The politician wrote this in his social network Truth Social.

"To all Airlines, Pilots, Drug Dealers, and Human Traffickers, please consider THE AIRSPACE ABOVE AND SURROUNDING VENEZUELA TO BE CLOSED IN ITS ENTIRETY," Trump said (capital letters as in the author's original).

The US leader did not give any other details.

The aircraft tracking resource Flightradar24 shows that there are still aircraft over and near Venezuela:

The New York Times said that Trump had a call last week with the pro-Russian dictator of Venezuela Nicolás Maduro, during which they discussed the possibility of meet in person.

According to media reports, this happened a few days before the United States recognized the Venezuelan dictator as a member of the foreign terrorist organization.